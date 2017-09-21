Feature Story
Wiz Khalifa & Teyana Taylor To Star In Coming-Of-Age Netflix Comedy, ‘The After Party’

Netflix goes Hip Hop & R&B.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
Taylor Gang Hosts Medusa Lounge

Wiz Khalifa, Blair Underwood, Teyana Taylor, French Montana, and upcoming rapper KYLE are all set to star in a new Netflix movie.

Titled The After Party, the hip hop flick is a coming-of-age comedy written and directed by Ian Edelman (How To Make It In America). It follows the story of two best friends trying to get a record deal before one leaves for the military and the other goes off to college. “In one wild night, a lot will go down before the sun comes up and these two lifelong friends either have succeeded on their quest or must go their separate ways,” Deadline writes.

Russell Simmons, Jake Stein, Jamie Patricof, Heather Parry, Trevor Engelson, and Doug Banker are all producing the project, alongside late Worldstar Hip Hop founder  Lee “Q” O’Denat, who Deadline says “was inspired to develop the idea because of his love of such classic coming-of-age films Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and American Graffiti.”

Filming is currently underway in New York, according to the site, with Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino, Katie McNeill (“30 for 30”), and Jonathan Montepare serving as executive producers. Stay tuned for more details.

Photos