Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Are Jay-Z & Kanye West Reuniting To End Their Beef

The streets are talking.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

adidas Originals x Kanye West YEEZY SEASON 1 - Front Row & Backstage

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Jay-Z finally opened up about his beef with his lil bro, Kanye West, back in August during an interview with Rap Radar — but could the “throne” drama be over soon?

According to TMZ, Hov and Yeezy will be meeting face-to-face soon to squash their latest beef, and if all goes well,  it will end a the multi-million dollar Tidal dispute between the hip hop giants. You may recall that Kanye sent a letter to Tidal last year, stating his contract with them was over because Tidal didn’t live up to his end of the bargain — specifically, Yeezy says he didn’t get advances and bonuses that totaled $3.5 million.

The beef between the former homies got deeper when Ye’ went on stage in October of last year and called out Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, just before being placed in an involuntary psychiatric hold. A source close to the rappers said of the beef, “The Generals [Kanye and Jay] have to meet face-to-face. When that happens, the resolving the money dispute is a piece of cake.”

Apparently, both Jay and Ye are ready to meet and bury the hatchet — and now that their Beverly Hills neighbors, maybe North and Saint West can actually get that play date with Blue Ivy.

Are you here for a “throne” reunion?

 

 

We’re Going To Let The Internet Finish, But These Are The Best Amber Rose Vs Kanye Vs Wiz Memes Of All Time

3 photos Launch gallery

We’re Going To Let The Internet Finish, But These Are The Best Amber Rose Vs Kanye Vs Wiz Memes Of All Time

Continue reading We’re Going To Let The Internet Finish, But These Are The Best Amber Rose Vs Kanye Vs Wiz Memes Of All Time

We’re Going To Let The Internet Finish, But These Are The Best Amber Rose Vs Kanye Vs Wiz Memes Of All Time

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos