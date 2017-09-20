Are Jay-Z & Kanye West Reuniting To End Their Beef

Jay-Z finally opened up about his beef with his lil bro, Kanye West , back in August during an interview with Rap Radar — but could the “throne” drama be over soon?

According to TMZ, Hov and Yeezy will be meeting face-to-face soon to squash their latest beef, and if all goes well, it will end a the multi-million dollar Tidal dispute between the hip hop giants. You may recall that Kanye sent a letter to Tidal last year, stating his contract with them was over because Tidal didn’t live up to his end of the bargain — specifically, Yeezy says he didn’t get advances and bonuses that totaled $3.5 million.

The beef between the former homies got deeper when Ye’ went on stage in October of last year and called out Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, just before being placed in an involuntary psychiatric hold. A source close to the rappers said of the beef, “The Generals [Kanye and Jay] have to meet face-to-face. When that happens, the resolving the money dispute is a piece of cake.”

Apparently, both Jay and Ye are ready to meet and bury the hatchet — and now that their Beverly Hills neighbors, maybe North and Saint West can actually get that play date with Blue Ivy.

Are you here for a “throne” reunion?