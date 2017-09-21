WATCH: Kandi Burruss Goes Off On Jermaine Dupri & LaTocha Scott In Xscape Reality Show Trailer

Bravo has just given us our first glimpse of Xscape‘s upcoming reality show. Its going to be a must-watch.
Lovers of 90’s music were overjoyed when word got out that Xscape would be getting back together. It had been 18 years since the ladies had performed as a group, and they didn’t split up on the best terms.
Now fans will get a glimpse inside the reunion with their reality show, Xscape: Still Kickin’ It. The series, which is set to premiere in November (after The Real Housewives of Atlanta), was produced by none other than Mona Scott-Young of Love & Hip Hop fame. Xscape’s reality show comes with a pedigree, so viewers can expect lots of gag-worthy moments.
In the trailer alone, Kandi Burruss will go off on Jermaine Dupri. She also pins Xscape’s breakup on LaTocha Scott, which is a narrative we’ve never heard before. Kandi is always blamed for the split, but this teaser makes it look like she was just securing her bag before LaTocha left the rest of the group high and dry.
And if this isn’t enough Xscape for you, the ladies have just announced that they’re going on tour! Billboard.com reports that Xscape will hit the road starting November 22 in Norfolk, Virginia, for the Great Xscape Tour. They’ll be singing through to the new year as their tour wraps up on January 6, 2018, in Los Angeles.
They’re aiming to give fans more than their money’s worth as Monica has signed on to perform. Tamar Braxton will also be lending her voice to the tour, so it looks like she and Tiny are back on great terms.
With a lineup like that you may want to grab your ticket for the tour when the go on sale Friday, September 22. See if they’ll be rolling through your city below!
11/22 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Coliseum
11/24 – Norfolk, VA @ Constant Center
11/25 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
11/26 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
11/30 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at BJCC
12/1 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
12/2 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*
12/3 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
12/7 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
12/8 – Columbus, GA @ Columbus Civic Center
12/9 – Jackson, MS @ Mississippi Coliseum
12/10 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink CenterCenturyLink Center
12/13 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theater at Grand Prairie
12/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
12/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
12/17 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
12/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
12/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
12/30 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
12/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
1/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena*
1/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
RELATED STORIES:
Tiny Serenades T.I. On Stage During Xscape Performance
Kandi Burruss Speaks Out On Phaedra Parks Drama: ‘It’s Hard To Defend Yourself Against A Lie’
WATCH: Xscape Is Singing Together Like They Never Broke Up