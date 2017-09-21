Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Jesse Willams And His Estranged Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Can Only Communicate Via App

According to legal documents, the pair are ordered to only communicate through a family services portal.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment

The Paley Center For Media's 34th Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Grey's Anatomy' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


The messy divorce and custody battle between actor Jesse Williams and his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee came to a head with a family judge ordering the exes not to speak to each other, In Touch Weekly reports.

According to a temporary custody agreement obtained by the site, tensions have gotten so bad that Williams and Lee can only communicate via the family services online system.

The document, which was filed on September 1st in LA, states, “the parents shall use Our Family Wizard for all communications regarding the children’s health, education and welfare.”

The only time they are allowed to communicate directly outside of the app will be in the case of an emergency.

Both parents have also been ordered by a judge to not “make derogatory marks about each other in front of the children.”

The pair share two kids Sadie, 3, and Maceo, 2.

SOURCE: IN TOUCH WEEKLY 

The Most Hated Celebrity Relationships Ever!

15 photos Launch gallery

The Most Hated Celebrity Relationships Ever!

Continue reading The Most Hated Celebrity Relationships Ever!

The Most Hated Celebrity Relationships Ever!


RELATED LINKS

Jesse Williams, Your F*ck Boy Is Showing: Says Ex-Wife Is Privileged For Staying At Home With Nanny

Jesse Williams’ Wife Fears Their Kids Being Exposed To ‘A Revolving Door Of Women’

Jesse Williams Touches On Divorce In Jay-Z’s ‘Footnotes For 4:44’

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos