Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Florida Twin Accused Of Killing His Brother’s Romantic Rival

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

We’re not quite sure where things went wrong here. Was it Florida, where it seems that most of the crazy crimes you read about in the news are committed? Maybe its the heat or the hurricanes, we’re not sure. Or maybe it’s just that twins stick up for each other, even down to committing crimes for them? We’re not sure, but this story out of Florida has us perplexed.

People.com reports: 

A 40-year-old Florida man is accused of fatally shooting his twin brother’s romantic rival following an altercation on Labor Day, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

On Monday, police arrested Kelcey Riddick of Boynton Beach on a first-degree murder charge. Police believe Riddick fatally shot Derrick Barber, 35, outside a convenience store in Boynton Beach on Sept. 4.

Shortly prior to the deadly shooting, several witnesses allegedly observed Barber and Riddick’s twin, Kunta Kinte Riddick, engaged in a heated argument that turned physical in the store’s parking lot.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Florida Twin Accused Of Killing His Brother’s Romantic Rival

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos