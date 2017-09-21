University Of New Hampshire Sorority Investigated For Using N-Word In Kanye West Song

White girls love Kanye West so much that they feel comfortable singing the N-word whenever his songs come on.

That was that case for a University of New Hampshire sorority who is currently under investigation after video emerged showing members repeating the N-word as they sang along to Ye’s 2005 hit, “Gold Digger”. The Snapchat video features dozens of girls in the Alpha Phi sorority, all White, rapping the lyrics to classic track without skipping a beat — including the N-word which they’re obviously aware of how offensive it is.

The footage went viral after being published to the All Eyes on UNH Facebook page, which was created to “expose injustices” on the university’s campus. The caption of the post read, “The girls sing the n-word without thinking of the implications. This is a showcase of ignorance and that the Panhellenic Council should do better in combating racism. The first step is addressing willful ignorance.”

The UNH Director of Media Relations, Erika Mantz, told local New Hampshire news station NH1, “No disciplinary action has yet been taken by the university. The incident is under review. We believe strongly in the right to free speech as recognized by the First Amendment, and we also believe in the right of every member of our community to feel safe and respected. We continue to work to improve our campus culture through education, awareness and action.”

This isn’t the first time White students have gone viral for using the N-word carelessly — but they usually apologize and claim they “were just having a good time and didn’t mean to offend anyone.”

Do you think the video is offensive, or just some young, college girls having fun?