Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Tyga And C&J Management Come To An Agreement In $4 Million Lawsuit

Mo' money, mo' problems.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment

Tyga

Source: Splash News / Splash News


It’s no secret Tyga has money issues up the wazoo. Unfortunately, it looks like his bills are going to be even heftier moving forward.

The “Make It Nasty” rapper has reportedly come to an agreement with his old management company, who sued him for $4 million back in January 2015. Tyga allegedly “stiffed the company out of millions of dollars in commissions” after illegally giving them the boot, TMZ reports. C&J also claimed Tyga was a “relative nobody” before they turned him into a “world known superstar.” Ouch.

Two years after the lawsuit was filed, Tyga has reportedly agreed to pay C&J a grand total of $1.5 million. “He’s required to pay $250k within 10 days of signing the settlement agreement. There are 4 additional installments of $137,500 each, and there’s a final payment due June 1, 2019 of $700,000,” TMZ writes.

As of a few minutes ago, Tyga seems to be in an OK mood following the settlement news. He’s on Instagram promoting his new video for his 808 Mafia-produced cut “My Way.”

Tyga With His YMCMB Family (PHOTOS)

12 photos Launch gallery

Tyga With His YMCMB Family (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Tyga With His YMCMB Family (PHOTOS)

Tyga With His YMCMB Family (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos