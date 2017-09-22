Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Is Xzibit Giving The Sorority Girls Who Said The N-Word A Pass?

He says there are bigger problems to worry about.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Krush Groove 2011 At The Gibson Amphitheatre

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty


Xzibit thinks there’s more important things to tackle than sorority girls saying the N-word from a Kanye West song. This is what he told TMZ when they caught up with him at LAX on Thursday. They discussed the University of New Hampshire sorority girls who are under investigation for singing the N-word along to Yeezy’s “Gold Digger” song.

“Music is music,” he said. “You know, I think we got bigger problems to worry about right now. I’d rather them sing along to the song than to be treated a certain way by our president.”

This begs the question of who these N-word-spewing women voted for…hmmm. Moving on.

Xzibit went on to say that there are other ways to express outrage against racism than attacking sorority girls. “That’s just a symptom of the bigger problem,” he said. When asked if he gives White girls a pass at his concerts, Xzibit responded, “When I go to my concerts I don’t care what color you are. As long as you’re enjoying the music, it is what it is.” You can watch all of Xzibit’s words for yourself below.


 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Is Xzibit Giving The Sorority Girls Who Said The N-Word A Pass?

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos