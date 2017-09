Mysterious Woman Who Held Up Kardashian Store Is Arrested And Identified

As we reported earlier , one woman strolled into the‘s DASH store in West Hollywood and held the cashier at gunpoint. Now this mysterious woman has been arrested.

Her name is Maria Medrano and cops were able to track her down using the store’s surveillance video. Authorities went to her home on Thursday night and with a search warrant, they found 2 airsoft guns similar to the one she used in the DASH store.

In the store, not only did she point a gun at an employee, but she knocked down merchandise, left the store, then returned wielding a knife. The knife incident is when she was caught on the surveillance video.

Medrano was booked for assault and criminal threats. Her bail was set at $50,000

