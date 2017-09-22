T.I. & Tiny Reportedly Call Off Divorce

T.I. and Tiny’s divorce was short-lived, the couple are allegedly back together. T.I. allegedly called off the divorce, TheJasmineBrand exclusively reports.

According to a source, “They’ve been together for years and they truly love each other. Both of them realize what they have isn’t worth throwing away.”

T.I. and Tiny are apparently keeping their reconciliation on the low after dealing with the public in their business when they broke up.

“The family is all living in one house now. She still has the other house, but it’s being occupied by someone else,” the source added.

Love always prevails.

