Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her first child. Rapper Travis $cott is the father. TMZ Reports that the two have been telling their friends about the upcoming baby and they are excited. The two have been seeing each other since April. This would add to the already growing Kardashian-Jenner Clan. Kim Kardashian has two kids (North and Saint)with rapper Kanye West with a third on the way (through a surrogate). Kourtney Kardashian has three (Mason, Penelope and Reign) with Scott Disick. Brother Rob has one (Dream) with Blac Chyna.
According to People Magazine the new baby is due in February. Guess we will be watching on Keeping Up with the Kardashians!
Source: TMZ
