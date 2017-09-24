A Racial Slur Could Prevent Keith Tharpe’s Execution

Photo by

Features
Home > Features

A Racial Slur Could Prevent Keith Tharpe’s Execution

Tharpe’s legal team will file a new appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 12 hours ago
Leave a comment

The fate of a Black Georgia inmate, who is slated for execution on Tuesday, could be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court, reports NBC News.

In 1991, Keith Tharpe was convicted of killing his sister-in-law Jacquelyn Freeman over a marital dispute with his wife, the news outlet writes. Nearly 26 years ago, he reportedly ambushed the two, fatally shot Freeman and then sexually assaulted his wife. It took the jury only nine days to decide that Tharpe was guilty and should receive a death sentence.

Years after the Jones County jury made its decision, Tharpe filed an appeal claiming that one of the jurors was racially biased. According to NBC News, his legal team got their hands on a signed affidavit that included racially-charged statements from a juror named Barney Gattie.

“I have observed there are two types of black people: 1. Black folks and 2. N——. I felt Tharpe, who wasn’t in the ‘good’ black folks category in my book, should get the electric chair for what he did,” Gattie said, according to the affidavit. “After studying the Bible, I have wondered if black people even have souls,” he added.

Prosecutors created a counter-affidavit where Gattie, who is now deceased, claimed that he was intoxicated when he provided the previous statements, and that he didn’t use the n-word in a derogatory manner, reports the source.

According to NBC News, over the past few years Tharpe’s legal team has made several attempts to appeal his death sentence, but have come up short because Georgia had a regulation that prevented parties from contesting verdicts based on juror statements.

However, earlier this year an exception was added to that rule. It allows a court to consider whether evidence of juror racial bias influenced the verdict. The new rule—which came after the Pena-Rodriguez v. Colorado trial—could possibly halt the execution.

NBC News reported that the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals denied Tharpe’s request because there was no evidence that Gattie’s statements heavily influenced the jury’s decision. Tharpe’s legal team will now file new appeals on a state level and with the U.S. Supreme Court.

“There’s a new awareness in the Supreme Court that we can’t dance around the implication of having a juror like this in the deliberation room,” Tharpe’s lawyer Brian Kammer told NBC News. Freeman’s family has yet to comment on the matter.

What are your thoughts surrounding this case? Sound off in the comments.

SOURCE: NBC News

SEE ALSO:

Ex-Missouri College Wrestler Sentenced To 10 Years For HIV Exposure

Tyshawn Lee, 9, Murder Suspects Beaten, Threatened In Jail

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

4 photos Launch gallery

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

Continue reading ‘All My Skinfolk Ain’t Skinfolk:’ Famous Black Folks Who’ve Let Us Down

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos