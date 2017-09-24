Athletes & Team Owners Condemn Trump Protest Criticism, As Many Plan To #TakeTheKnee

Here’s the big highlight in the war of words between President Donald Trump and Black athletes.

This comes in response to the president’s attack on Stephen Curry and the NFL player’s protest of police brutality led by Colin Kaepernick, whom Trump called a “son of a b**ch.” Many across the nation are planning to #TakeTheKnee on Sunday in solidarity with the protest and in response to Trump.

The president, however, responded on Sunday by doubling on Twitter, calling on NFL owners to “fire or suspend” players who keel during the national anthem. His appeal is more red meat to his base, which wraps its racism in the flag and patriotism.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

On Saturday, LeBron James called Trump a “bum” after the president strangely said he will not invite Curry to the White House after the Golden State Warriors superstar announced on Friday that he’s not interested in meeting Trump for the traditional champion’s White House visit.

BREAKING PETTY AF NEWS!! Lebron James tweet calling Trump a bum has more likes and RTs than any Trump tweet ever! PETTY AF😂 pic.twitter.com/MssGAKzkPe — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 24, 2017

James later released this video explaining his frustration with a president who is using sports and other opportunities to divide the nation.

"It’s not about dividing. We as American people need to come together even stronger.” — @KingJames responds to @realDonaldTrump’s comments. pic.twitter.com/UHpzXpb42K — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 23, 2017

Here’s what some other athletes had to say to Trump:

A #POTUS whose name alone creates division and anger. Whose words inspire dissension and hatred can't possibly "Make America Great Again" — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 23, 2017

With everything that's going on in our country, why are YOU focused on who's kneeling and visiting the White House??? #StayInYoLane — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017

And I doubt he's man enough to call any of those players a son of a bitch to their face… — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017

“Stick to sports boy… Sit down and do what your told. Say or do something we don’t like and your fired” Well I hate to break it to ya… — Chris Conley (@_flight17_) September 23, 2017

When will people learn that fear won’t make someone sit down. It quite possibly will make more stand up for what they believe in. — Chris Conley (@_flight17_) September 23, 2017

Meanwhile, several NFL team owners have issued statements supporting the players, the Miami Herald reported.

According to the Herald, the Buffalo Bill held a voluntary team meeting on Saturday. Following that meeting, owners Terry and Kim Pegula released a comment calling Trump’s remarks “divisive and disrespectful to the entire NFL community.”

“Our players have the freedom to express themselves in a respectful and thoughtful manner and we all agreed that our sole message is to provide and to promote an environment that is focused on love and equality,” the statement continued.

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York described Trump’s remarks as “callous and offensive,” adding that the president’s words are “contradictory to what this great country stands for,” The Herald reported.

York stated that the players are exercising their constitutional rights to stimulate a national debate about social injustice.

