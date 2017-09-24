Athletes & Team Owners Condemn Trump Protest Criticism, As Many Plan To #TakeTheKnee

Photo by

National
Home > National

Athletes & Team Owners Condemn Trump Protest Criticism, As Many Plan To #TakeTheKnee

Trump doubles down on call for owners to fire players who kneel during the national anthem.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment

Here’s the big highlight in the war of words between President Donald Trump and Black athletes.

This comes in response to the president’s attack on Stephen Curry and the NFL player’s protest of police brutality led by Colin Kaepernick, whom Trump called a “son of a b**ch.” Many across the nation are planning to #TakeTheKnee on Sunday in solidarity with the protest and in response to Trump.

The president, however, responded on Sunday by doubling on Twitter, calling on NFL owners to “fire or suspend” players who keel during the national anthem. His appeal is more red meat to his base, which wraps its racism in the flag and patriotism.

On Saturday, LeBron James called Trump a “bum” after the president strangely said he will not invite Curry to the White House after the Golden State Warriors superstar announced on Friday that he’s not interested in meeting Trump for the traditional champion’s White House visit.

James later released this video explaining his frustration with a president who is using sports and other opportunities to divide the nation.

Here’s what some other athletes had to say to Trump:

Meanwhile, several NFL team owners have issued statements supporting the players, the Miami Herald reported.

According to the Herald, the Buffalo Bill held a voluntary team meeting on Saturday. Following that meeting, owners Terry and Kim Pegula released a comment calling Trump’s remarks “divisive and disrespectful to the entire NFL community.”

“Our players have the freedom to express themselves in a respectful and thoughtful manner and we all agreed that our sole message is to provide and to promote an environment that is focused on love and equality,” the statement continued.

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York described Trump’s remarks as “callous and offensive,” adding that the president’s words are “contradictory to what this great country stands for,” The Herald reported.

York stated that the players are exercising their constitutional rights to stimulate a national debate about social injustice.

SOURCE: Miami Herald

SEE ALSO:

Kaepernick Effect? NFL Ratings Drop Worries Wall Street

Hate Has Always Existed In America: LeBron James Blasts Trump For Charlottesville Remarks

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos