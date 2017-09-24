To Stand or to kneel

CNN.com posted a story about the protest some NFL players have against the National Anthem and why it’s so important and no surprise that black athletes throughout American history have expressed a complicated relationship with the anthem and the flag for which it plays.

“I cannot stand and sing the anthem. I cannot salute the flag. I know that I am a black man in a white world.”

This may sound like Colin Kaepernick,but these are the words of Jackie Robinson, the first African-American baseball player in the Major Leagues, a pioneer and civil rights activist, writing in his 1972 autobiography, “I Never Had It Made.”

Read the full story here at CNN.com

Also On 100.3: