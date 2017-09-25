J. Cole Rants About Cardi B, The NFL, & Black Buying Power In A Twitter Moment We’ll Never Forget

J. Cole really should tweet more often.

The 4 Your Eyez Only rapper had Twitter on fire this past Sunday when he shared his unadulterated thoughts on the NFL and new hip hop artist to watch, Cardi B. In a short, but much-needed rant that kicked off with Cole asking social media how to make a thread (LOL), the hip hop icon showed Cardi some love for all her hard work as of late, then switched topics and went in on the NFL.

How you make a thread — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

“Cardi b I seen your breakfast club interview, loved it. Don’t put all that pressure on your album. You already won. Just drop & repeat,” Cole tweeted in a moment that took the “Bodak Yellow” rapper by surprise. She returned the love and retweeted Cole, adding “Is this real :’) Son my heart is smiling (smile emoji) Well who am I not to take J cole advice?”

See below:

Is this real :')Son my heart is smiling 😌Well who am I not to take J cole advice https://t.co/fRVuNbyCtw — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 24, 2017

It was a moment. But J. Cole’s Twitter takeover was far from over. Next, he had a few words for the National Football League following Trump’s disparaging comments about professional football players. At a recent campaign rally in Huntsville, Alabama, #45 addressed ballers like Colin Kaepernick, who’ve repeatedly refused to stand for the national anthem. “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he’s fired!’” Trump declared in a statement heard ’round the nation.

Would the NFL finally take up for its players (no team would sign Kaepernick after he knelt during the anthem), or use Trump’s call-to-action to blackball more players without cause—and what should fans of the sport do to support players and the Black Lives Matter movement in the meantime? Here were J. Cole’s thoughts:

Got mad shit I shoulda tweeted over the months (or years?) but didn't. I'll do better. Now Ima need a thread 4 this next part. Bare w me — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

God bless every player that finds courage to kneel today. But the real power comes from you deciding to not watch. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Your eyes translate to advertising money for the League and it's owners. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Same ones who speak out against Trump today, are the same ones that denied a qualified man a job because he took a stand against injustice. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

You and me have the power to deny them our attention ($$ to them) until they make a wrong situation right. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

How do they make it right? I know there are people

smarter than me with better answers. But here's one. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Hire 3rd party investigator approved by NFLPA to determine if kap was denied a job unfairly as punishment for his stance. (I know, I know) — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

And compensate the man for his losses if they determine he was. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Bare with me I'm just a rapper.. now look — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Every day they stay quiet on this they're saying that they condone what's happening to Kap and the message it sends. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Well, you have a choice on how you respond to that. You can choose to not watch. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

if a boycott doesn't force them to action, don't even trip. This is where the real flex happens. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Black people spend a lot of money with NFL corporate sponsors. White people who don't fuck with white supremacy spend a lot of money too. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

So, next you turn your attention to these sponsors. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Pick one of the biggest ones and say, "do you agree with black balling players when they speak out against oppression?" — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

"If not, why are you spending all this money with a League that clearly condones that? … " — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

"You know what, I don't think I can spend my money with you no more until you fix this." — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Repeat this with another company, and another. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Thats when the magic happens. And sadly, in this capitalistic world we live in, that's when your voice is heard. When you hurt the pockets. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

I respect whatever you decide to do. Watch or don't watch, whatever's in your heart. But I'm not watching til it feel right. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

It was hard during preseason and the first week. But then I was like, wait, is it actually hard? — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Some of us got grandparents that walked miles to work instead of riding bus, just to show the bus companies that they won't tolerate racism — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

So when I think about it like that it's very easy on Sunday to say, "Nope, I'm straight." — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

This may be the biggest opportunity we have ever been presented to come together and show the world and ourselves our true economic power. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Thank you Colin for your sacrifice. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Ima stop it there. Peace and love to all, let's give energy to the solutions not the problem. Even if you don't rock with mine. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

That sounds like a great place to start, Cole. Kaerpernick paid a very high price for standing up what he believed in—we’re up next.