NSFW: Watch Erykah Badu & Michael Blackson Freestyle In This Hilarious New Clip

Erykah Badu, equal parts woke and ratchet.
After tweeting her thoughts on the NFL and whether players should take a knee instead of standing for the national anthem on Sunday, the legend shook off all things serious and got up with comedian Michael Blackson for some fun. Already, their shenanigans are going viral.
In an Instagram video posted this morning, Michael and Erykah hilariously partook in the #forthep*ssy and #forthed*ck challenges, which essentially task participants with freeestyling about what they’d do for sex over D4L’s infamous hit song “Geeked Up.”
So what would Ms. Badu do for the d*ck? Well, for one, the vegan says she would eat meat for the d*ck. She also says she’d fight Hurricane Maria for the d*ck. “F*ck woke, I’m dead for the d*ck,” she rapped. Lord, it’s only Monday.
Click the clip up top for what her partner-in-crime will do #forthep*ssy.
