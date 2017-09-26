Report: Bambi & Lil Scrappy Got Married

Source: Prince Williams / Getty
Lil Scrappy
and his lady love
Bambi
have reportedly tied the knot!
The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta couple, who have gone through more breakups and makeups than we can count have decided to make it official! According to
The Jasmine Brand, the Bambi and Scrappy eloped a few weeks ago because they wanted a moment that was just for them.
“They wanted to get married quietly, away from the cameras and the public. They’re so in love. It’s really just about them and nobody else.”
Supposedly, Momma Dee was the only one who knew they jumped the broom until this weekend, when they told their loved ones the good news.
Neither Bambi nor Scrappy have confirmed the reports at this time. However, both Bambi and Scrappy seem to be rocking the appropriate bands on the left ring fingers in their posts on Instagram.
It’s possible that fans may simply have to wait until the next season of LHHATL to find out if the reports are true.
