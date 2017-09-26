Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Report: Bambi & Lil Scrappy Got Married

Did Scrappy and Bambi run away and get hitched?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment

All White Dusse Affair

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Lil Scrappy and his lady love Bambi have reportedly tied the knot!

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta couple, who have gone through more breakups and makeups than we can count have decided to make it official! According to The Jasmine Brand, the Bambi and Scrappy eloped a few weeks ago because they wanted a moment that was just for them.

“They wanted to get married quietly, away from the cameras and the public. They’re so in love. It’s really just about them and nobody else.”

Supposedly, Momma Dee was the only one who knew they jumped the broom until this weekend, when they told their loved ones the good news.

Neither Bambi nor Scrappy have confirmed the reports at this time. However, both Bambi and Scrappy seem to be rocking the appropriate bands on the left ring fingers in their posts on Instagram.

It’s possible that fans may simply have to wait until the next season of LHHATL to find out if the reports are true.

RELATED STORIES:

Momma Dee Scolds Lil Scrappy Over Offensive Transgender Comments + LHHATL Season 5 Teaser

Lil Scrappy Causes A Ruckus On ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Reunion [VIDEO]

‘Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta’: Is Lil Scrappy Engaged Again?!

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Report: Bambi & Lil Scrappy Got Married

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos