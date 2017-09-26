Features
Marc Anthony To Donald Trump: ‘Shut The F*ck Up’ About The NFL, Help Puerto Rico

The singer said what the world has been thinking all along.

Posted 17 hours ago
Marc Anthony is tired of #45 and so is the rest of the world.

The proud dad hit Twitter on Monday, September 25, with a message for Donald Trump after his recent rumblings about the NFL. “Mr. President shut the f*ck up about the NFL,” he wrote. “Do something about our people in need in #PuertoRico. We are American citizens too.”

If you’ll recall, Trump placed a target on professional football players’ backs when he commented at a rally, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he’s fired!’”

Shortly after Marc Anthony put him on the spot, Trump took a moment to address the dire situation in Puerto Rico. As you all know, the island was devastated by two hurricanes, Irma and Maria. Maria left residents without any electricity or running water.

Here’s what Trump had to say:

Four words: no couth at all.

