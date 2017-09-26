A Softer Lucious? Taraji P Henson and Terrence Howard Break Down Season 4 of Empire

Empire returns tomorrow for the fourth season and the Lyon family is finally together but it looks like they will have some tough battles to fight. Lucious is dealing with memory loss and his nurse played by Demi Moore might be up to no good. Cookie ain’t havin’ that.

I sat down with Taraji P Henson and Terrence Howard to discuss season 4 and Taraji told me we will see a different side of Lucious and Terrence perked up about the things he has to act out this season while playing the record exec we love to hate.

“I just thought it was interesting to see a different side of Lucious and for the family to see him in a different light. He’s always the monster so to see a softer side of Lucious was really refreshing.” Taraji explained, “It’s almost like she’s falling in love with a new man but the same man.”

Check out the interview above.

Also On 100.3: