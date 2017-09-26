Feature Story
The ‘Def Comedy Jam 25’ Reunion Show Is Now Streaming On Netflix

Everyone from Dave Chappelle to Tiffany Haddish was in the house to celebrate the legendary HBO show.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
AOL Build Speakers Series - Russell Simmons, 'The Happy Vegan'

From 1992 and 1997, Russell Simmons‘ Def Comedy Jam was one of the only mainstream platforms that gave Black comedians a chance to showcase their talents, raw and uncut. With now legendary alumni like Martin Lawrence, Dave Chappelle, Monique, Jamie Foxx and Chris Tucker, the HBO show’s vision has paid off for everyone involved, and now Netflix presents an A-list reunion special to honor the show’s 25th anniversary.

Def Comedy Jam 25 was taped at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on September 10 and features appearances by Lawrence, Chappelle, Mike Epps, D.L. Hughley, Tracy Morgan, Bill Bellamy, Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps, Adele Givens, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, Kid Capri, Craig Robinson, JB Smoove, Joe Torry, Sheryl Underwood, and Katt Williams.

Stream now on Netflix and check out these classic Def Comedy sets from back in the day, courtesy of YouTube.

 

Photos