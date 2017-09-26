Feature Story
Young Woman Possessed By ‘Bodak Yellow’ Goes Full Cardi B On Unsuspecting Man

Kind of sexy. Kind of scary.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 16 hours ago
What one young woman experienced when “Bodak Yellow” came on at the spot has happened to the best of us. Let’s set the scene.

We’re in the club (just to party) and the beat to Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow” drops. “Said, lil b*tch, you can’t f*ck with me if you wanted to…,” we mumble in our best thug misses voice. Somewhere between “I’m a boss, you a worker b*tch” and “You know where I’m at, you know where I be” we lose all autonomy over our limbs and go ape sh*t on some poor soul standing nearby.

It happens—and while we don’t have the backstory to this young woman’s “Bodak Yellow” moment, that’s what we imagine went down when she turned to (her man?) in her most gangster form to rap Cardi’s lyrics, hands in his face and all. Kind of sexy. Kind of scary. But we’re betting her message was fully received by the young man, who dared not interrupt.

19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty

Cardi B went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week; here's how we're celebrating.

