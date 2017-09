Another Kardashian Baby! Khloe Is Reportedly Pregnant Too

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having a baby!

Multiple sources told PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her NBA boyfriend — whom she has been dating since September 2016 — are expecting a baby together.

This comes days after the media reported her 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner was also with child.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 100.3: