Fall Into Fashion: The Easiest Ways To Transition Your Summer Wardrobe Just In Time For Cooler Temps

Summer ’17 is all but a memory, but the bright side is that fall (and more importantly fall fashion) is here with a host of new opportunities to slay the style scene. If you dread packing up your summer wardrobe or want more mileage out of what you wore for the last four months, the answer is here!

With just a few helpful tips, you’ll find out how to transition your summer fashion seamlessly into the fall and look pretty good doing it. The addition of a few well-placed wardrobe staples can make your favorite strapless summer dress ready for the brisk autumn winds. Take your go-to summer cut-offs on another fashion spin for the next few months. Check out our style transitional tips and let us know if you have some to share!

Add Chic Outerwear

The easiest way to transition a summer wardrobe fave into the fall is by topping it with some chic, fall-ready outerwear. The style possibilities are endless for fall outerwear and it runs the gamut from classic and edgy to casual and feminine. Top your summer strapless or spaghetti-strapped dresses with a variety of fashion forward outerwear including: blazers, cardigans, jean jackets, bomber jackets, moto jackets and utility jackets.

Layer Up Your Summer Faves

Layering and fall go hand in hand, especially when it comes to transitioning your summer wardrobe. Not only does layering keep you warm and cozy as you brave the lowering temps, but it also gives your summer clothing a stylish update. Sure, layering pieces on top is a given, however you can also layer underneath. Some of fall 2017’s hottest style looks revolve around the retro, 90s vibe and by simply adding long-sleeve shirts and blouses under your dresses or strapless, summer tops. Look you are already ahead of the style game!

Step Into Fall Footwear

Fall shoes, like fall fashion, are so much better than any other time of the year, which is why you need to invest in some new shoes for the fall or dig around in your closet and pick out your old favorites. True fashionistas know that a shoe can literally change the look of your entire outfit. So, now is the time to put away your summer sandals in favor of an array of pumps, boots, booties and close-toed flats in fall’s hottest colors.

Tights Tighten Up Your Look

While many style mavens are still crazy over leggings, perhaps you should go a little more retro with your summer to fall transitioning and opt for a pair of tights to spice up your looks. One of the best things about tights is that there are such a wide variety of colors, textures, prints and patterns, making them ideal to express your style individuality. Throw them on underneath your favorite summer cut-offs, mini-skirts, dresses and rompers to keep your legs warm and help you slay the whole fall season. Fishnets are very in for Fall 2017 and we saw polka dots trending on the Milan Fashion Week runways.

Scarves Galore

You know them, you love them and chances are you find a way to wear them year-round. That’s just how versatile scarves are, but fall is when they’re at their best. From chunky, textured knits and rich, autumn-inspired solids to eye-catching prints and patterns, scarves for fall are the quickest way to take a light summer outfit into to fall with ease. Bonus points if you have the innovation and creativity to style your scarves in a myriad of ways to fashion different looks every time.

