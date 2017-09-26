8-Year-Old Boy Killed While Trying To Stop Sister From Being Molested

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

8-Year-Old Boy Killed While Trying To Stop Sister From Being Molested

This is absolutely heartbreaking.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment

There is certain news that is so heartbreaking it pains you to report it. Such is the case with the news of a young California boy who was killed as he attempted to stop his sister from being molested.

8-year-old Dante Daniels was reportedly beaten to death with a hammer while trying to stop his mother’s ex-boyfriend from molesting his younger sister. California investigators say that 23-year-old Deandre Chaney Jr. bludgeoned the boy to death after he was caught sexually assaulting the young boy’s 7-year-old sister in his California home.

The Root has the brutal details of the child’s murder, including the horrific violence Chaney inflicted on the boy’s mother, 28-year-old Elizabeth Salone, and her young daughter:

According to the report, Dante witnessed Chaney molesting his 7-year-old sister, the criminal complaint indicates.

“Trying to save his sister from this child molester, and that’s why he was beat the worst,” Dante’s grieving grandmother Monique Brown told the news station. At some point during the brutal attack, Chaney turned the hammer and a knife on the young girl, as well as on the children’s mother, 28-year-old Elizabeth Salone, who was present at the time.

The complaint also charges that Chaney used lighter fluid in his horrific attack and left all three for dead.

Little Dante Daniels was pronounced brain-dead at a local hospital earlier this month stemming from his injuries and died a week later. As if this story couldn’t get any more heartbreaking, Daniels had only completed his first day of the third grade. Chaney is facing murder and attempted murder charges, along with a charge of lewd acts with a child under the age 14.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Relationship Between St. Louis Police And Residents Worsens As Mass Arrests Continue

Stadium Worker Quits Job Over Buffalo Bills Players Kneeling During National Anthem

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading 8-Year-Old Boy Killed While Trying To Stop Sister From Being Molested

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos