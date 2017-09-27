Do We Really Need Twitter To Double Its Character Limit to 280?

Twitter is experimenting with the idea of longer tweets. According to research, it could make people want to use the app more than Facebook.

Twitter announced on its blog on Tuesday (September 26) that they “want every person around the world to easily express themselves on Twitter.” So for a select group of users they’re increasing the limit to 280 characters.” After reviewing the results of the experiment, they will decide whether the rest of us are worthy of the privilege.

As the Wall Street Journal explains, the app’s absurd popularity in Japan is what’s really making executives curious about the idea of longer posts. Japan is one of few countries where Twitter is more popular than Facebook, and some believe it’s because the Japanese language’s brevity makes it possible to say more in 140 characters. A chart in Twitter’s blog post showed that 9 percent of all English tweets hit the 140-character mark while less than 1 percent of Japanese tweets reach the max.

“Our research shows us that the character limit is a major cause of frustration for people Tweeting in English, but it is not for those Tweeting in Japanese,” said Twitter. “In all markets, when people don’t have to cram their thoughts into 140 characters and actually have some to spare, we see more people Tweeting.”

Are you still attached too attached to the number 140 to imagine a world of double-stuffed tweets?

