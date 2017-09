NFL Anthem Singer Resigns: “In The Midst Of Our Cultural Crisis”

The official singer of the national anthem for themade an emotional Instagram post explaining why he is stepping down from his position.

Tuesday (September 26), Joey Odoms sent a message explaining himself to Ravens fans on his now private Instagram account. He wrote that “in the midst of our country’s cultural crisis” he is choosing to “go where (he’s) welcomed.”

Full statement from Ravens now former Anthem singer pic.twitter.com/g4rPCj9pbV — Marylandsportsblog (@MDsportsblog) September 27, 2017

