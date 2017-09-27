Fire Chief Resigns After Posting Racial Slur About Steelers Coach

Photo by

National
Home > National

Fire Chief Resigns After Posting Racial Slur About Steelers Coach

The veteran firefighter called the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach the N-word over the national anthem protest.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

A Pennsylvania fire chief resigns after backlash from posting a racial slur on Facebook about Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Paul Smith, the former volunteer fire chief in Washington County, called Tomlin a “no good Ni**er,” and added, “Yes I said it.” That was his reaction to the team waiting in the tunnel on Sunday at Chicago’s Solider Stadium while the national anthem played. Ironically, the team avoided taking the field to avoid controversy.

CBS News reported that The Cecil Township Board of Supervisors said in a statement on Tuesday that it cannot tolerate Smith’s comment, which “deeply disturbed” the board’s members.

Many people in the community also said the former fire chief crossed a line, according to CBS.

“I’m completely upset, especially for a town like this, coming from the fire chief, that’s disrespectful in my eyes. I don’t agree with it one bit,” Dylan Pareso, who lives near the firehouse, told CBS News’ Pittsburgh affiliate.

“For a fire chief or for anybody like that to say something like that is wrong, Mary Plumley, a community resident, added. “They don’t need to be in that position.”

Smith apologized for his remarks after coming under pressure.

“I am embarrassed at this. I want to apologize. I was frustrated and angry at the Steelers not standing the anthem. This had nothing to do with my Fire Department. I regret what I said,” he stated, according to CBS.

The Post-Gazette said Smith was a volunteer with the fire department for 23 years and recently appointed chief.

SOURCE:  Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, CBS News

SEE ALSO:

Louisiana Judge Barred From Restaurant After Hurling N-Word Slur

Pennsylvania Police Chief Apologies For Using N-Word In Fundraising Email

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos