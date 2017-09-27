Feature Story
T-Boz Criticizes Authorities After Her Mentally Ill Cousin Is Gunned Down By Police

T-Boz is calling out police in Peoria, Illinois after her cousin was killed after being identified as a suspect in a robbery.

Posted 12 hours ago
Last Wednesday, TLC alum Tionne” T-Boz” Watkin’s cousin Eddie Russell Jr. was killed after being identified as a suspect in a local bank robbery, TMZ reports.

Police identified Russell from surveillance footage at the bank, and surrounded his home for two hours before the 25-year-old emerged from the building.

Authorities claim Eddie advanced “towards officers with a handgun,” before they fired 18 shots into Russell, ultimately killing him.

T-Boz is speaking out in the wake of the tragedy, calling out police for not taking into account Russell’s mental health issues. She claims police used Russell’s mother to ‘lure’ him out of the house and manipulated the situation by pretending they would give Russell the “help that he needs.”

She took to Twitter to dispute authorities claims that Russell was holding a handgun at the time of his death.

Illinois police are still investigating.

