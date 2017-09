What Level Of Bigotry Do You Vote For?

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jason Johnson is the politics editor on The Root where he released an article on the election night for the Alabama Senate seat titled Ala. Voters Choose Between ‘Ku Klux And The Klan Tonight In GOP Primary And Got Roy Moore.”

A title like that suggests no fear, but complete honesty.

Johnson says: “I was just being honest. I mean when you have such a stark group of choices between one man who wants to ban Muslims and another man who wants to keep Black people from voting and another man who wants to arrest all Hispanics in the street and another man who says that Barack Obama was born in Kenya, it’s hard to decide what level of bigotry you’re really voting for.”

