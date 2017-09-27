Supreme Court Grants Temporary Stay Of Execution In Racially Biased Juror Case

The U.S. Supreme Court temporary halts the execution of a Georgia inmate who argues that a racist juror influenced the death penalty verdict at his trial, Washington Post reports.

Keith Leroy Tharpe, 59, was scheduled to die by lethal injection at 7 p.m. Tuesday, after the Georgia Supreme Court declined, in a 6 to 3 vote, to stop his execution.

The @SupremeCourtGA denies a stay of execution for Keith Leroy Tharpe in a 6-3 vote. More here:

@WGXAnews pic.twitter.com/7zcg7XP2ki — Evan Watson (@EvanWGXA) September 26, 2017

Officials delayed administering the lethal cocktail of drugs while the nation’s highest court considered Tharpe’s case. At 11 p.m. the justices announced the temporary stay.

READ MORE: Supreme Court Hears Death Penalty Case Based On Previous Racist Testimony

“I’m glad they’re willing to take the time to consider these serious issues in Mr. Tharpe’s case,” the inmate’s attorney Brian Kammer told the Associated Press.

A jury convicted Tharpe for the 1990 murder of his sister-in-law, Jaquelyn Freeman.

Juror sentenced condemned killer Keith Tharpe to death because he was African-American, motion contends. https://t.co/ldlMUpQBa2 pic.twitter.com/PA1hp5aSzQ — Bill Rankin (@ajccourts) September 12, 2017

The fatal shooting stemmed from Tharpe pursuing his estranged wife, who walked out on him and took their four daughters. Using a barrowed truck, Tharpe blocked the vehicle that his wife and Freeman were driving and confronted the women, fatally shooting his sister-in-law.

Long after his trial, Tharpe’s legal team interviewed Barney Gattie, a White juror from his trial. Gattie referred to Tharpe using the N-word and made other racist remarks during the interview. Gattie, who is now deceased, later denied that he’s a racist.

The Post reported that Tharpe’s clemency application states that the inmate abused alcohol from age 10 and later developed a crack cocaine addiction. His attorney assured the justices that their client has deep remorse for killing Freeman and has overcome his additions while in prison. Additionally, he’s now a deeply spiritual man who seeks to help others.

SOURCE: Washington Post, Associated Press

SEE ALSO:

Innocent Blacks More Likely Than Whites To Be Wrongfully Convicted: Report

Missouri Governor Halts Execution After New DNA Evidence Raises Questions