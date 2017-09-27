President Donald Trump Not Thrilled with Luther Strange Following Loss

Photo by

National
Home > National

President Donald Trump Not Thrilled with Luther Strange Following Loss

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty


President Trump definitely deleted his old tweets about Luther Strange in the wake of the interim senator losing the Alabama Republican runoff to Roy Moore, but Trump’s anger about the candidate he endorsed getting trounced by the candidate Steve Bannon endorsed goes even deeper than huffily (and illegally) deleting presidential records.

According to a CNN report spearheaded by Jim Acosta, Trump watched the primary results (on Fox News, of course) while aboard Air Force One en route to D.C. from a fundraiser, and he absolutely lost it. He’s apparently very upset at being encouraged to support a losing candidate by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who rallied the establishment GOP behind Strange:

Trump, officials and informal advisers say, felt misled by McConnell and his political team, who encouraged him to endorse and campaign for Strange.

He went to bed “embarrassed and pissed” following the election loss, according to a person familiar with his mindset. Trump, multiple sources said, is furious with McConnell, and feels outdone by his former aide Bannon.

According to those same sources, Trump had expressed “misgivings” about endorsing Strange because he felt that Strange was “low energy” and played too much to the GOP establishment. However, Strange was “loyal” to Trump, which ultimately led to the endorsement, but the president’s still lashing out in anger.

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of CNN and Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of Brendan Smialowski and Getty Images

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos