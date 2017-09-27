“Grey’s Anatomy” and “X-Files” Stars Take a Knee for the NFL

Photo by

National
Home > National

“Grey’s Anatomy” and “X-Files” Stars Take a Knee for the NFL

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills

Source: Brett Carlsen / Getty


Support for NFL players in the wake of the backlash from Donald Trump is growing, with at least one NBA legend and the casts of two television shows taking to social media on bended knee.

Shonda Rhimes and the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” knelt for the cause, and shared the pic on Instagram Tuesday. Rhimes joined director Debbie Allen and stars Jesse Williams and Ellen Pompeo for the moment of solidarity during the show’s 300th episode celebration party.

“and we took a knee in solidarity of racial justice. #takeaknee#greysanatomy #300th,” Rhimes captioned the pic on her Instagram. Pompeo’s caption of the same pic read: “We kneel because we are supposed to be one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. #ilovethesepeople #300thepisode.”


Meanwhile, Williams, 36, responded to a Twitter follower who tried to to get the hashtag #BoycottGreysAnatomy trending after their protest picture.

“No one’s scared of u. Also, u follow me. #GetYourLifeTogether See u this Thursday for our season premiere at 8pm!” the actor wrote.

Also taking a knee to support protesting NFL players were David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson on the set of Fox’s “The X-Files.” The two also linked arms in the pic shared on Anderson’s Instagram page, with the simple caption, “#TheXFiles #TakeAKnee.

Perhaps the best visual was delivered by NBA icon Bill Russell, who shared a photo of himself kneeling while wearing his Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“Proud to take a knee, and to stand tall against social injustice,” the photo’s caption reads, followed by the hashtags #takeaknee #medaloffreedom #NFL #BillRussell #MSNBC.

Around his neck is the Presidential Medal of Freedom he was awarded by President Barack Obama in 2011.


Russell, 83, inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1975, was an 11-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and won five NBA MVP awards. The first player to win an NBA championship, college title and Olympic gold medal, he went on to become the first African-American to coach a team in one of the major professional sports.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Brett Carlsen and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Instagram and EURweb

First and Second Tweet and Third and Fourth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos