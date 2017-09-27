“Grey’s Anatomy” and “X-Files” Stars Take a Knee for the NFL

Support for NFL players in the wake of the backlash fromis growing, with at least one NBA legend and the casts of two television shows taking to social media on bended knee.

Shonda Rhimes and the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” knelt for the cause, and shared the pic on Instagram Tuesday. Rhimes joined director Debbie Allen and stars Jesse Williams and Ellen Pompeo for the moment of solidarity during the show’s 300th episode celebration party.

“and we took a knee in solidarity of racial justice. #takeaknee#greysanatomy #300th,” Rhimes captioned the pic on her Instagram. Pompeo’s caption of the same pic read: “We kneel because we are supposed to be one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. #ilovethesepeople #300thepisode.”

Meanwhile, Williams, 36, responded to a Twitter follower who tried to to get the hashtag #BoycottGreysAnatomy trending after their protest picture.

“No one’s scared of u. Also, u follow me. #GetYourLifeTogether See u this Thursday for our season premiere at 8pm!” the actor wrote.

You’ve already tried this. No one’s scared of u. Also, u follow me. #GetYourLifeTogether See u this Thursday for our season premiere at 8pm! https://t.co/3lMSR4Q3Gn — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) September 26, 2017

Also taking a knee to support protesting NFL players were David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson on the set of Fox’s “The X-Files.” The two also linked arms in the pic shared on Anderson’s Instagram page, with the simple caption, “#TheXFiles #TakeAKnee.

Perhaps the best visual was delivered by NBA icon Bill Russell, who shared a photo of himself kneeling while wearing his Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“Proud to take a knee, and to stand tall against social injustice,” the photo’s caption reads, followed by the hashtags #takeaknee #medaloffreedom #NFL #BillRussell #MSNBC.

Around his neck is the Presidential Medal of Freedom he was awarded by President Barack Obama in 2011.

Russell, 83, inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1975, was an 11-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and won five NBA MVP awards. The first player to win an NBA championship, college title and Olympic gold medal, he went on to become the first African-American to coach a team in one of the major professional sports.

