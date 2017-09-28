WATCH: Tamar Braxton Teases 3 Music Videos For ‘Blue Bird Of Happiness’

is winding up for something special as she previewed three music videos this week.

The youngest Braxton diva is just days away from releasing The Blue Bird of Happiness, which will be her last album. Tamar already made Wendy Williams cry with Blind, but it looks like she’s getting ready to do it big for final outing.

In the last few days, she’s given her Instagram followers a peek at three music videos from The Blue Bird of Happiness.

First up was The Makings of You. Tamar must be waiting on her hubby Vincent Herbert to come home because it is a sultry clip that seems to be made just for him.

Next, Tamar brought her son Logan to the set for some time with her favorite little guy in the preview of My Forever.

Last, Tamar seems like a woman sick of keeping up appearances in the preview of Empty Boxes, which is set at a glamorous dinner party.

With so many sneak peeks being released, it make us wonder if Tamar might be getting ready to drop a visual album on September 30.

It’s a bit hard to believe that Tamar is hanging it up, but that could be because she’s not. As she explained to Big Tigger, she’s simply shifting the focus of her career, not ending it entirely.

“Who said ‘retiring’? I never said that. I said that this was my last album. That’s what I said. I didn’t say I was retiring,” Tamar clarified. I’m going on on tour with Xscape. I’m still going on Bluebird of Happiness Tour. And I’m going back to television permanently. That doesn’t sound like retiring.”

