Teyana Taylor Is Getting Her Own Reality Show

Teyana's reportedly making a home for herself on E!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 13 hours ago
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


There’s word that Teyana Taylor is going to be opening her life up to the cameras for her very own reality show!

Get your DVRs and streaming services ready because E! is making room in its roster for a series about Teyana, according to The Jasmine Brand.

Teyana has been making waves ever since she appeared on My Super Sweet 16 and dropped her track Google Me on the masses. However, she really grabbed the mainstream’s attention with her performance in Kanye West’s video for Fade, which inspired her Fade 2 Fit fitness program. Most recently, she slayed the runway during New York Fashion Week.

Safe to say, she’s got the world’s attention, and we can’t look away! “This really is Teyana’s year. The public is really getting to see what insiders have seen all these years,” an insider told The Jasmine Brand. ” This show is going to give fans a glimpse of what her life is really like.”

The show is going to be low on the drama because it’s going to focus on her family. Expect to see lots of Teyana being adorable with her hubby Iman Shumpert and their baby Junie. Viewers will also get a look inside her career–especially her latest blockbuster performance.

“She had an amazing time during New York Fashion Week — all of that was filmed, so that’ll be included on the series,” the source said, “plus there are some other surprises.”

That’s all we know about the show so far. Teyana hasn’t confirmed the news yet, but we’ll definitely be watching!

Photos