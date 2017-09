Justin Timberlake Finalizing Super Bowl Halftime Deal

Justin Timberlake is returning to the Super Bowl halftime stage.reports the pop star is finalizing a deal to perform at the NFL’s championship game February 4th in Minneapolis. It was Super Bowl 38 in 2004 when Timberlake was part of the controversial halftime show with Janet Jackson that exposed her nipple on live television in what was called a “ wardrobe malfunction .” The incident led to the FCC mandating a five-second delay on future halftime shows.

“Could there be a Janet Jackson cameo?”

Also On 100.3: