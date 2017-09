Marques Houston Always Calls When He Needs A Shoutout!

Your browser does not support iframes.

It feels like Marques Houston only calls Russ when he needs a shout out. So Russ schools Houston with a short little rap before he talks to him.

Till Death Do Us Part is a psychological thriller about domestic violence starring Taye Diggs, Annie Ilonzeh and Malik Yoba. Houston produced this film.”Domestic violence is an issue that not a lot of people are familiar with. It’s a serious topic. And you know I just encourage everybody out there to go support African American filmmakers, African American film producers, actors and everything like that.”

“Domestic violence is an issue that not a lot of people are familiar with. It’s a serious topic. And you know I just encourage everybody out there to go support African American filmmakers, African American film producers, actors and everything like that,” explains Houston.

Houston expressed that the characters really begin to develop throughout the film and that there’s a little bit of everything in it. “There’s happiness in the film, there’s bitterness. It’s like a roller-coaster.”

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On 100.3: