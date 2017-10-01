‘Family Matters’ Judy Speaks Out About Not Being Invited To ‘Entertainment Weekly’s’ Reunion Photo Shoot

Last week, the Internet went ablaze when Entertainment Weekly released reunion photos of the cast of

Now, if you were a fan of the popular Black sitcom that introduced us to the Winslows and Steve Urkel, it was clear that there was someone was missing from these pictures. Where was the actress that played Judy?

Was Jaimee Foxworth excluded because the show’s creator wrote her out of the show after season four with no explanation? Or was she not invited because it was discovered that years later she was an adult film star?

Well, The Root found Foxworth to get to the bottom of this.

“I was not invited at all. I wasn’t even contacted,” Foxworth said told the online publication.

“Shawn (Waldo) sent me a text two days before it was released. He asked if anyone contacted me, and he just wanted to let me know that EW contacted them to do a reunion cover. And he just didn’t want me to be shocked when it came out,” Foxworth continued.

@hehates ☺️ A post shared by Jaimee Foxworth 🎥🎬 (@jaimeethefoxx) on Jun 26, 2016 at 8:57pm PDT

Clearly, she was upset about being dissed and had words for those involved.

“The people in the picture are more important than the picture itself. It was a slap in the face from Entertainment Weekly. I don’t think there’s any good explanation. If they want to use adult films as the reason, I’m not the first person to do adult films and won’t be the last,” Foxworth said.

Foxworth stressed that being included could have started an honest conversation about families coming together even if they don’t always see eye-to-eye.

“By being included, It could have started a conversation about how certain people in a family don’t always do what everyone agrees with. Sure I did adult films, but the only people that are going to be shocked about it, are kids. It’s not shocking. I did not kill anyone. I didn’t murder anyone. The only pain I inflicted on anyone was myself,” Foxworth said.

(EW has yet to publicly respond as to why Foxworth was left out)

The mother of one also opened up about being written off the show, as Jaleel White’s Urkel was becoming the sitcom’s main focus.

“The producers felt that they could do it and no one would notice. They’d done it with previous shows they had. They figured no one would really care. My fans took notice of it,” Foxworth said.

“They figured they could just throw me away, no explanation at all. Some of my cast members knew before I did. It affected my self-esteem as an actress. And I started feeling like I wasn’t good at my job,” she explained.

But Foxworth is looking to the future, not the past or the show she was once part of.

“I’m not that little girl any more. Judy and Family Matters don’t define me. What defines me is how my son turns out. I don’t want people to look at my past, and even this situation, and judge me. I am extremely happy in the place that I’m in right now. I’m just trying to live my best life.”

We hear that!

