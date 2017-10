Beyonce and Blue Ivy drop a remix for Disaster Relief

“I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane and earthquake relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and other affected Caribbean islands. To help go to

.”

The Internet has been buzzing after Beyoncé released another surprise track, this time in both English and Spanish featuring her oldest, Blue Ivy. They’re on a remix of “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William. According to her website she says:

The track is being used to benefit disaster relief in multiple areas of dire need.

Watch below:





Related stories:

Beyonce, Stevie Wonder Call Out Climate Change Deniers At ‘Hand In Hand’ Telethon

Also On 100.3: