Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Say Cheese! Leslie Jones Snaps Selfies With Beyoncé And Jay-Z After SNL Taping

The Emmy nominee is out here fan girling and living her best life!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment

Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Ghostbusters' - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty


Between Michael Che calling Trump a “cheap cracker” and Jay-Z’s stellar performance, last night’s Saturday Night Life was off the chain. As was the afterparty where SNL castmate Leslie Jones snapped a few selfies with none other than Beyoncé herself, who was there supporting her hubby.

In the wee hours of Sunday morning, Jones Tweeted out this pic with the following caption: “I take the worst pics ever!! Thank God Beyoncé is just f—ing beautiful!! “Thanks for pic Queen B!! I was so nervous!!”

The 50-year-old comedienne also got a pic with one of her faves: “Jay Z is a lyrical beast!!! Thanks for the pic!! Again soooo nervous!!”

Here’s the Emmy nominee with Damien Marley!

Leslie is out here fan girling and living her best life—and we’re here for it!

RELATED NEWS:

Leslie Jones Came All The Way Through With This Birthday Look

Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look As A Birthday Surprise And It’s Everything

SNL’s Michael Che Calls Trump a ‘Cheap Cracker’ Over Trifling Puerto Rico Response

They Really Woke Up Like This: The Best Celebrity Make Up-Free Selfies

18 photos Launch gallery

They Really Woke Up Like This: The Best Celebrity Make Up-Free Selfies

Continue reading They Really Woke Up Like This: The Best Celebrity Make Up-Free Selfies

They Really Woke Up Like This: The Best Celebrity Make Up-Free Selfies

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos