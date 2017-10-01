SNL’s Michael Che Calls Trump a ‘Cheap Cracker’ Over Trifling Puerto Rico Response

Photo by

SNL’s Michael Che Calls Trump a ‘Cheap Cracker’ Over Trifling Puerto Rico Response

Welp! The ‘Weekend Update’ anchor went in on #45 during the show's season premiere.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted October 1, 2017
President Trump Signs a Memorandum on Addressing China

Source: Pool / Getty


Last night was Saturday Night Live’s season premiere and Weekend Update Anchor Michael Che went all the way in on President Trump for his trifling response to the devastation Hurricane Maria has left in Puerto Rico.

Che also had harsh words about #45’s insensitive and racist Tweets slamming San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, reminding the president that not everything is about him and his tiny ego.

(Remember: Y’all president Tweeted that Cruz “was very complimentary only a few days ago” and “has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump.”)

“Oh really, Donald? You b—h,” Che responded. “Was she nasty to you? How nasty? Are you shaking? Do you want to smoke a Virginia Slim until your hand stops moving?”

 “This isn’t a complicated issue, man, it’s hurricane relief,” he continued. “You just did this very same thing for white people, twice. So, tell Melania to put on her flood heels, get some bottled water, some food, pack up some extra Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl T-shirts and write them a check with our money, you cheap cracker!” 

“In one month you have mishandled Puerto Rico, DACA, the NFL,” Che concluded. “It’s like when anybody darker than your golf pants has a problem you’re thinking, how can I make this worse?”

Welp!

While there were definitely white tears flowing online as a result of Che’s remarksplenty of folks took to Twitter to applaud the comedian’s brutal honesty:

Che for President in 2020!

This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria

Here’s what residents woke up to after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

