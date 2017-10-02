LeBron’s Trump Tweet Prompts ‘Vile, Disgusting, Racist’ Backlash

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert stands in the middle between his superstar player LeBron James and racists who disapprove of James’ remark to President Donald Trump. It’s been an eye-opening experience for the team owner.

In an interview on CNBC‘s “Squawk Box,” Gilbert said he has received “some of the most vile, disgusting, racist” messages on his voicemail from people who are outraged that James called Trump a “Bum.”

James’ tweet was a response to the president disinviting Stephen Curry to the White House and Trump’s calling NFL players “sons of bit**es” for their national anthem protest of police brutality.

READ MORE: Athletes & Team Owners Condemn Trump Protest Criticism, As Many Plan To #TakeTheKnee

Gilbert, who is White, said he didn’t realize the level of racism across the nation until he listened to the messages.

“And you could hear it in their voice—the racism. It wasn’t even really about the issue, and that’s what really got me, because they went to who they really are, some of them,” he added.

James’ tweet, which he posted on Sept. 23, received more than 666,000 retweets and 1.5 million likes by Monday morning.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

A week later, James doubled down, defending his remarks.

LeBron James w/ no regrets about his "U Bum" tweet towards president Donald Trump: "He doesn't understand the power that he has." pic.twitter.com/Ibv3y2kfLN — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 25, 2017

Earlier, he explained the outrage that many feel toward the president, whose comments has emboldened White supremacist since the early days of his presidential campaign.

"It’s not about dividing. We as American people need to come together even stronger.” — @KingJames responds to @realDonaldTrump’s comments. pic.twitter.com/UHpzXpb42K — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 23, 2017

Trump and Gilbert, the billionaire behind Quicken Loans, are acquainted. According to ESPN, the Cavs owner donated $750,000 to the president’s inauguration party. Trump called him a “great friend” during a White House visit.

But Gilbert is downplaying the relationship, saying in a statement that it was a strategic contribution intended to influence policy decisions. Other professional team owners, like Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, are among those who are Trump contributors who publicly defended their players’ right to protest.

READ MORE: Why Jerry Jones Kneeling Was Really About Trump And Money, Not ‘Equality’

In recent days, Gilbert voiced support for James and other athletes. The Cavs owner said he’s proud that his superstar has taken a stance on the issues, ESPN reported.

SOURCE: CNBC, ESPN

SEE ALSO:

Here’s Why Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Didn’t Condemn Black Cops’ Kneeling Protest Photo

Why Is Colin Kaepernick Excluded From This Week’s Sports Illustrated Cover?