Starting Today, TRL Is Bringing The Music Back To MTV

The first guests are Migos and Ed Sheeran

Posted 10 hours ago
2017 Daytime Village Presented by Capital One At The iHeartRadio Music Festival - Backstage

Source: David Becker / Getty


TRL aired its final episode in 2008, and today marks the premiere of the show’s revival. October 2 is the first episode of the show’s new installment that will air at 3:30pm every day of the week. The live tapings will take place at the newly renovated studio in Times Square, just like the show’s original location.

A slew of musical guests for the show’s first week has already been announced, and the first episode is set to be a big one. The two guests slated for performances on today’s show are Migos and Ed Sheeran, two artists on the top of their game and the charts.

DC Young Fly is set to host the program along with the show’s “squad,” which includes Tamara Dhia, Amy Pham, Erik Zachary, Lawrence Jackson and content creators such as Liza Koshy and The Dolan Twins. Eva Gutowski, Gabbie Hanna and Gigi Gorgeous will serve as social media correspondents.

It’s safe to say that the show won’t be the same as our nostalgic memories of Carson Daly and LaLa hosting the beloved TRL from the ’90s on, but it will put a new spin on how we view music in our modern world. Tune in weekdays at 3:30pm to see the show broadcast live from New York.

 

Continue reading Starting Today, TRL Is Bringing The Music Back To MTV

