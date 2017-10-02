Feature Story
See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformation Over 10 Years

A lot can happen in a decade.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
E! 2012 Upfront

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/E / Getty


Naturally, everyone changes and evolves over time — but when you’re as big a star as any member of the Kardashian klan, you can afford to transform into a completely different person if you want to.

Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, Kris and Rob recently celebrated the 10 year anniversary of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and although they’re still recognizable (depending on who you ask), their metamorphosis from 2007 to now is one for the aesthetic books.

Millions of dollars, dozens of kids and several boyfriends later, check out the Kardashian/Jenners then and now:

Photos