Twitter Reacts To Mariah Carey Talking Las Vegas Shooting In Front Of October Christmas Tree

An uncomfortable interview hits social media.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 hours ago
Mariah Carey And Ciara Host An Evening At Haze Nightclub

Source: Steven Lawton / Getty


Mariah Carey found herself in a tricky situation this past Sunday. The pop diva went on the show Good Morning Britain to promote her upcoming Christmas mini-tour and of course, in Mariah Carey fashion, she gave us full glamorous diva in front of an October Christmas tree.

At first, the image was released and social media couldn’t deal with Mimi having the tree up when we haven’t even hit December yet.

However, things got serious when it was revealed that Mariah was questioned on the recent Las Vegas shooting during her interview. Some thought it was inappropriate for Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan to question her on the topic considering the news just broke and well…Mariah Carey is lounging in front of a Christmas tree.

Eventually, Piers came out and said Mariah’s team was briefed on the Las Vegas shooting before she was questioned on-air. He also thought it was appropriate for him to ask the question, considering Mariah had a residency at Caesar’s Palace in  Vegas earlier this year.

On Twitter, Mariah eventually reiterated her horror at the Vegas shooting that left more than 50 people dead.

You can watch her full uncomfortable interview with Piers Morgan below.

Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

Photos