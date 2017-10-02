Feature Story
Morris Chesnut & His Peppered Beard Tells Us All The Things He Would Do For The ‘P’

This is not a drill folks.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 12 hours ago
Morris Chesnut, the epitome of “chocolate gawd,” tried his hand at the #ForThePChallenge over the weekend, sending his admirers into a full frenzied hot flash.

The challenge is part of a viral game that went off the charts after singer Erykah Badu and comedian Michael Blackson recorded a joint video last week.

I'm down for that P 🤔 #forthepchallenge #psifor @rayb_chill

A post shared by Morris Chestnut (@morrischestnutofficial) on

Chesnut is shown lounging in the front seat of his car with a shaven bald head, while the beat drops. “I don’t know much about rapping, but here’s how I feel about that ‘p,’ he begins.

The “Rosewood” actor goes on to call up the lengths he would go for the sacred body part. “I would pay a fee for that ‘p,.’ Kaepernick I’ll take a knee for that ‘p,’” Chesnut raps.

Chesnut even weaves in the movies that made him an icon into the metaphors.

He saved the best line for last, shouting out Pam  his wife of 22 years.

We can all dream though right?

