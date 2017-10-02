Mariah Carey Gets Asked on Live Television About the Vegas Shooting

Folks in England are calling foul onfor blindsidingwith a question about the Las Vegas mass shooting during an interview about her upcoming Christmas mini-tour.

On Sunday night (Oct. 1) a shooter fired from a 32nd floor window at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino during the final night of the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 injured in what is being called the biggest mass shooting in US history.

Early Monday, “Good Morning Britain” featured an interview with Carey via satellite from her Beverly Hills home, where the singer sat reclined in front of a large Christmas tree.

Carey was prepared to speak with Morgan and co-host Susanna Reid about her Christmas tour when news of the shooting broke. Morgan asked Carey about the incident and played footage from the scene, saying Mariah knew the city “very well” after finishing a Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace earlier this year.

Carey was visibly caught off guard by the question, but gathered herself enough to say, “That’s awful. I pray for the victims and I hope all this can stop as soon as possible.”

Twitter had sympathy for Mariah not being warned of the question before the interview.

Someone should have spoken to Mariah off air letting her know what was going on then post poned, instead of throwing that at her. #gmb — Lacey (@lacegem86) October 2, 2017

#GMB I feel sorry for Mariah, she should have been briefed about the shooting before the interview — Leanne Mager (@Leannemager16) October 2, 2017

How could Mariah Carey or any of her team not know about Las Vegas b4 goin live on @GMB ?? Not fair on her or anyone to be told live on tv! — La (@La_Tag) October 2, 2017

So tasteless breaking the Vegas news to Mariah Carey live on TV, shame on you @gmb — loz (@lawuh) October 2, 2017

