Mariah Carey Gets Asked on Live Television About the Vegas Shooting

Posted 22 hours ago
Folks in England are calling foul on Piers Morgan for blindsiding Mariah Carey with a question about the Las Vegas mass shooting during an interview about her upcoming Christmas mini-tour.

On Sunday night (Oct. 1) a shooter fired from a 32nd floor window at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino during the final night of the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 injured in what is being called the biggest mass shooting in US history.

Early Monday, “Good Morning Britain” featured an interview with Carey via satellite from her Beverly Hills home, where the singer sat reclined in front of a large Christmas tree.

Carey was prepared to speak with Morgan and co-host Susanna Reid about her Christmas tour when news of the shooting broke. Morgan asked Carey about the incident and played footage from the scene, saying Mariah knew the city “very well” after finishing a Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace earlier this year.

Carey was visibly caught off guard by the question, but gathered herself enough to say, “That’s awful. I pray for the victims and I hope all this can stop as soon as possible.”

Watch below:


Twitter had sympathy for Mariah not being warned of the question before the interview.

 

