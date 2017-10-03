Feature Story
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It Isn’t Happening’

Put your Manolos back in the closet ladies... the movie isn't happening

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 18 hours ago
Fashionistas if you’re anything like me you’re really disappointed that our girl Sarah Jessica Parker recently told us that the third and final installment of the Sex and the City movies isn’t happening!

Word is that everybody was on board except Kim Cattrall unless some “demands” were met.  Well of course Cattrall is denying this but something derailed this fashionable train and we aren’t happy.

And by the looks of Kristin Davis Instagram post… most of the other cast members aren’t either.


