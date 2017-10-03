Michelle and Barack Obama Celebrate 25 Years of Marriage #BlackLove

Happy 25th anniversary to the couple that made us start using the hastag #goals…. Michelle and Barack Obama!
They are the epitome of love, grace and elegance and we feel like their anniversary is our anniversary too! I mean they are still the first family in our eyes. So raise a glass and and hold onto hope that one day all of us will share the love that these two have for each other with someone special! #BlackLove
Celebrity Weddings
34 photos Launch gallery
Celebrity Weddings
1. The Obamas1 of 34
2. Whitney Houston & Bobby Brown2 of 34
3. Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson3 of 34
4. Tina Knowles & Richard LawsonSource:People Magazine 4 of 34
5. Paula Patton & Robin Thicke5 of 34
6. Adina Howard6 of 34
7. Eve7 of 34
8. Ice T & Coco8 of 34
9. Snoop Dogg and Shante9 of 34
10. Beyonce10 of 34
11. Bill & Hillary Clinton11 of 34
12. Mary J. Blige12 of 34
13. Dwaine Wade & Gabrielle Union13 of 34
14. Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert14 of 34
15. Kandi Burris15 of 34
16. Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon16 of 34
17. Sherri Shepard & Lamar Sally17 of 34
18. John Legend18 of 34
19. TI and Tiny19 of 34
20. Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith20 of 34
21. Kelly Rowland21 of 34
22. Monica & Shannon Brown22 of 34
23. Rev Run & Justine23 of 34
24. Debbie Rowe & Michael Jackson24 of 34
25. Meagan Good25 of 34
26. Bobby Brown26 of 34
27. Alicia Keys27 of 34
28. Nelson and Winnie MandelaSource:Getty 28 of 34
29. Carmelo Anthony & Lala29 of 34
30. Kim Kardashian & Kanye West30 of 34
31. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of CambridgeSource:Getty 31 of 34
32. Tom Cruise and Katie HolmesSource:Getty 32 of 34
33. Nene & Greg Leaks33 of 34
34. Tia Mowry34 of 34
comments – Add Yours