Twitter Erupts After Report Claims Stephen Paddock ‘Doesn’t Fit Mass Shooter Profile’

Yesterday, TMZ caught a lot of flack after they reported that suspected Las Vegas murderer Stephen Paddock didn’t actually fit the profile of a mass shooter. The 64-year-old Nevada resident is accused of killing over 50 people at a country music concert and sending hundreds more to the hospital. Details here.
Many felt TMZ’s (err, observation?) ignored a longstanding history of white male mass shooters:
Others felt like it didn’t matter whether or not Paddock fit the typical profile of a mass murderer:
Jenn M. Jackson’s tweeted her two cents:
So did Oldman Ebro:
This user’s point couldn’t get any clearer:
And this young man asked a very important question:
This:
And this:
