Who Won? Wendy’s And Wingstop Had A Rap Battle For the Ages

Copped a new game for the ❌📦

Saucin' and tossin' our wings in a pot, pot.

We got that Original Hot, Hot. https://t.co/Wffggswh7L — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 2, 2017

Things just got real in these fast food streets. The popular chicken restaurant Wingstop thought they would be cute on social media, tweeting out a remixed version of‘ “Bad & Boujee.”

Wendy’s peeped the rhymes and they weren’t having it, so they channeled Kendrick Lamar.

Sit down, be humble. 😉 — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 2, 2017

Wingstop was NOT ready.

This was not some random jab making fun of friendly competition. This was a deep rooted beef. Wendy’s was waiting for Wingstop to run their mouth so they could put them in their place.

Well, Wingstop was not about to back down. They have a chicken empire to defend! The battle was on.

ROUND 1

Wingstop responded to Wendy’s with the ultimate drag.

Be there. Done that. Bring something fresh… not frozen. 😉 https://t.co/xi81olVFgP — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 2, 2017

Then Wendy’s came in strong.

Fresh, never frozen since 69

Trying to cop that mixtape, better get in line

Grabbed a couple wings now you're trying to fly

But nothing gets 'em dipping like a Frosty and fry

😘 https://t.co/lv62Mqr2f7 — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 2, 2017

We were not ready.

ROUND 2

Wingstop had to let Wendy’s know that their wings turn customers into addicts.

A frosty and a fry?

Giiiirl bye. Wingstop flavor bringin' all the cravers!

They eat us now and save you for later. ✌🏽 https://t.co/Kt3eeeWfUx — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 2, 2017

Once again Wendy’s came through with the heat.

Please

They eat us now, they eat us later

Adding up our Wins on a calculator You're a laughless clown, or a king that's throneless

Let me get those wings uuuuhhhhhhh boneless https://t.co/vXdnQXf7UD — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 2, 2017

Wingstop let it be known that they specialize in the chicken, while Wendy’s got no focus.

Add 'em up, add 'em up.

Ain't nothin' like Wingstop ranch in a cup.

Not here to throw shade, just spittin' some heat.

🍔/🍗 nah, that's weak. https://t.co/ebNpd8ibJz — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 2, 2017

Wendy’s followed up with a bedtime story.

Wings flying high but it's time to run

Cuz we're serving up bars on a warm toasted bun We keep it spicy with our chicken, our flow, and memes

So it's nighty night now, brush your teeth, sweet dreams https://t.co/fr0fdJtYeW — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 2, 2017

Wingstop clapped back and threw light shade at Syd to get their point across.

You tried it… you really did.

Who'd you borrow those lines from Sid the kid?

It's closing time and we're leaving frozen beef behind. 👋🏽 https://t.co/LLPlhjvu6w — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 2, 2017

Wendy’s then finally threw in the towel. They got milks to shake and money to make.

We know why the chicken crossed the road

But you crossed the boss and straight got told We had some fun, but yeah we're through

Gift wrapping this L to send home with you https://t.co/UPc2vFsoh3 — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 2, 2017

You’re queen of retweets with no soul.

We’re king of flavor & everything else for that matter.

You talk a good game but it’s all chatter. https://t.co/qrPdcDLSOR — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 2, 2017

Despite Wendy’s clocking out, Wingstop wasn’t going to let them have the last word.

There you have it. A battle wrapped in delicious fast food flavor. Who do you think won this epic feud?

