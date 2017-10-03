Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Who Won? Wendy’s And Wingstop Had A Rap Battle For the Ages

Never thought there could be beef in chicken.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted October 3, 2017
Leave a comment

Wendy's sign. Entrance of an outlet of famous American fast...

Source: Roberto Machado Noa / Getty


Things just got real in these fast food streets. The popular chicken restaurant Wingstop thought they would be cute on social media, tweeting out a remixed version of Migos‘ “Bad & Boujee.”

Wendy’s peeped the rhymes and they weren’t having it, so they channeled Kendrick Lamar.

Wingstop was NOT ready.


This was not some random jab making fun of friendly competition. This was a deep rooted beef. Wendy’s was waiting for Wingstop to run their mouth so they could put them in their place.

Well, Wingstop was not about to back down. They have a chicken empire to defend! The battle was on.

ROUND 1

Wingstop responded to Wendy’s with the ultimate drag.

Then Wendy’s came in strong.


We were not ready.

ROUND 2 

Wingstop had to let Wendy’s know that their wings turn customers into addicts.

Once again Wendy’s came through with the heat.


ROUND 3

Wingstop let it be known that they specialize in the chicken, while Wendy’s got no focus.

Wendy’s followed up with a bedtime story.


FINAL ROUND

Wingstop clapped back and threw light shade at Syd to get their point across.

Wendy’s then finally threw in the towel. They got milks to shake and money to make.


Despite Wendy’s clocking out, Wingstop wasn’t going to let them have the last word.


There you have it. A battle wrapped in delicious fast food flavor. Who do you think won this epic feud?

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Who Won? Wendy’s And Wingstop Had A Rap Battle For the Ages

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 month ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos